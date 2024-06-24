Open Menu

Elon Musk Confirms Third Child With Shivon Zilis, Refutes ‘secret' Birth Claims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claims

This child marks Musk's 12th, a fact first highlighted in a recent Bloomberg article focusing on his interest in birth rates.

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday addressed recent reports about welcoming his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year, stating that the news was not a secret.

The 52-year-old tech mogul clarified that while the gender and name of the new baby remain unknown, the birth was known to friends and family.

“As for 'secretly fathered,' that is also false,” Musk explained.

“Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'”

Besides it, Musk shared twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with his ex-wife Justine Musk. Their eldest child, Nevada, passed away at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome.

This child marks Musk's 12th, a fact first highlighted in a recent Bloomberg article focusing on his interest in birth rates. Musk has been vocal about his concerns over global population decline, stating, "Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a 'debunked theory.'"

Musk and Zilis, 38, previously welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021. He also has three children with singer Grimes: X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Grimes is currently suing Musk over parental rights to their children.

