Elon Musk Favors 'Some Amount' Of Space Cooperation With China

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:52 PM

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the United States should be more open to the idea of cooperating with China on space programs, adding that he favors a modicum of cooperation with the East Asian nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the United States should be more open to the idea of cooperating with China on space programs, adding that he favors a modicum of cooperation with the East Asian nation.

"Some amount of cooperation would be good," Musk said replying to a tweet referencing an article on the topic.

Cooperation between China and the US on space missions is limited, following the events of September 1 when the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration refused to share its lunar samples with China, although there are no rules explicitly prohibiting such cooperation.

