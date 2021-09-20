Elon Musk Favors 'Some Amount' of Space Cooperation With China

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the United States should be more open to the idea of cooperating with China on space programs, adding that he favors a modicum of cooperation with the East Asian nation

"Some amount of cooperation would be good," Musk said replying to a tweet referencing an article on the topic.

Cooperation between China and the US on space missions is limited, following the events of September 1 when the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration refused to share its lunar samples with China, although there are no rules explicitly prohibiting such cooperation.