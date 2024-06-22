Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Biden

(@Abdulla99267510)

Musk's criticism extends to his broader concerns about the influence of wealthy philanthropists in politics, as he has previously advocated for increased transparency and accountability in large foundations.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Elon Musk on Saturday publicly criticized Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, for supporting US President Joe Biden.

Taking to X, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX expressed his dissatisfaction with French Gates' political stance.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, political endorsements and contributions from high-profile individuals like Melinda French Gates will continue to draw scrutiny and debate.

French Gates has been a consistent supporter of President Biden, making substantial contributions to his campaign and advocating for his policies on public health, education, and economic recovery. In a recent interview, she stated, “Joe Biden is the leader who can bring us through these difficult times. His policies are what we need to recover and build a more equitable future,”.

She emphasized Biden's efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and social inequality.