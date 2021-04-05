UrduPoint.com
Elon Musk Recommends Russia Strive For Fully Reusable Launch Vehicle

Mon 05th April 2021

Elon Musk Recommends Russia Strive for Fully Reusable Launch Vehicle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recommended that Russia come up with a fully reusable launch vehicle as the country is working on the Amur-SPG project, a future successor to Soyuz rockets.

Last week, Russian space agency Roscosmos said that the conceptual design of the Amur-SPG launch vehicle will be ready in September.

Amur-SPG will have a reusable first stage and become the first-ever Russian methane-fueled launch vehicle. Flight tests are scheduled to begin in 2026.

"This a good path, but I recommend aiming for full reusability," Musk wrote on Twitter, commenting on the Amur-SPG project.

Roscosmos estimates the project's cost at $22-35 million.

