Elon Musk Says Internet Provider Starlink Now Available On Every Earth Continent

Daniyal Sohail Published September 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Monday that Starlink satellite internet provider is now available on every continent.

"Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica," Musk said on Twitter.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world. SpaceX launched the project in February 2018. The initial plan was to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites, but the company applied to launch another 30,000 in 2019.

On Sunday, SpaceX launched another 54 Starlink satellites into orbit. The company reportedly has over 2,300 functioning Starlink satellites in orbit with over 500,000 active subscribers.

