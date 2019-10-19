Elon Musk Speaks at Business Forum in Southern Russia Via Video Link

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Entrepreneur and engineer Elon Musk, the founder of US aerospace company SpaceX and the owner of car producer Tesla, spoke via a video link at a business forum in Russia's southern city of Krasnodar on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the event.

In September, regional entrepreneurs invited Musk to attend the forum "Delo za Malym!" via a billboard outside a SpaceX office in California. Moreover, they published a video invitation, singing a well-known Russian song with lyrics changed to refer to Musk. The technology entrepreneur subsequently posted a reply to the video on his Twitter in Russian.

The Sputnik correspondent reported that the event participant waited until late at night to see Musk live on a huge screen. A large hall with the capacity to accommodate 1,500 people was overcrowded.

The teleconference began at 10:05 p.

m. Moscow time (19:05 GMT).

During it, Musk welcomed the participants to ask him questions.

The inventor said he believed that the Russian education system was very good and noted there were a lot of talents and interesting technologies in Russia.

Before the teleconference, Russian entrepreneur Alexei Ignatyev told the forum he had created an operating system for Tesla which, he said, was better than the one currently used in the electric vehicle. Musk was later asked if he was interested in learning about the software. Musk said he was, adding that the organizers could give Ignatyev his contact details.

When asked about the possibility to set up a plant in Russia, he said there was such a possibility at some point in the future.

Musk complimented Russians and wished luck to the forum participants.