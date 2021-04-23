UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:02 PM

EMA Launched Probes Into Blood Clots After Adenoviral Vector-Based Vaccines - Official

The European Medicines Agency is starting a series of investigations to clarify mechanism causing rare cases of blood clots after inoculation with some adenoviral vector-based vaccines, Marco Cavaleri. Head of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Office Biological Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency is starting a series of investigations to clarify mechanism causing rare cases of blood clots after inoculation with some adenoviral vector-based vaccines, Marco Cavaleri. Head of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Office Biological Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, said on Friday.

Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V also uses adenoviral vector technology, but no thrombosis-related complications have been officially reported after its use so far.

"Of course, the fact that they have occurred with both the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Janssen vaccine that are based on adenoviral vector technology would lead to the importance of checking whether other vaccines that use the same technology could be at risk of such events, and we will be discussing with all the developers that will be proposing this kind of technology to us for potential approval in the European Union," Cavaleri said.

"We don't know yet what is the mechanism behind these rare events and we are right now in the process of starting a number of investigations that hopefully will clarify, at the soonest, what is the mechanism that is causing them," he added.

