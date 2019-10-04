UrduPoint.com
Emirati, US, Russian Astronauts Return To Earth From ISS

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:13 AM

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying three astronauts including an Emirati who became the first Arab to reach the International Space Station returned to Earth Thursday

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):A Soyuz spacecraft carrying three astronauts including an Emirati who became the first Arab to reach the International Space Station returned to Earth Thursday.

Footage broadcast by Russia's space agency showed the Soyuz MS-12 capsule carrying Hazzaa al-Mansoori of the United Arab Emirates, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin touch down at 1059 GMT on the steppes of Kazakhstan.

