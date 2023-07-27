PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Nine employees of French company Ommic, which is one of the few European semiconductor companies, were detained on charges of transferring technology to Russia and China, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Wednesday, adding that the French authorities also seized tens of millions of Euros.

The company was engaged in the production of super-powerful microchips, which are used, among other things, in radars of tanks or fighter jets, as well as missile guidance systems, the report said.

In March, nine people, including executives and former executives of the company, were detained by the General Directorate for Internal Security as part of an investigation by the Anti-Terror Prosecutor's Office of Paris (PNAT), the newspaper noted, adding that two Frenchmen and two Chinese nationals were charged with "providing documents and files to a foreign power that could jeopardize the fundamental interests of the country.

"

The report read that the defendants could face up to 15 years in prison. In addition, a French court ruled to temporarily privatize the company, which is an unprecedented measure for a commercial enterprise, the newspaper reported.