UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Encrypted Messenger Telegram Ends Cryptocurrency Project

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Encrypted messenger Telegram ends cryptocurrency project

The Telegram messaging service has announced it is ending an ambitious cryptocurrency and payments system project after a legal battle with regulators in the United States

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):The Telegram messaging service has announced it is ending an ambitious cryptocurrency and payments system project after a legal battle with regulators in the United States.

"We are announcing the discontinuation of our blockchain project," Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced on his Telegram channel late Tuesday, saying it was a "sad day." The Telegram Open Network (TON) platform based on blockchain technology was designed to be a secure payments system, offering an alternative to Visa and Mastercard.

Telegram raised a record sum of $1.7 billion from 200 private investors during a massive initial coin offering (ICO) for its virtual currency "Gram".

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought legal action against Telegram for its 2018 ICO accusing the company of launching an unregistered securities sale.

In March this year a US judge ruled the project could not go ahead until the dispute was settled.

Durov said some of Telegram's best engineers had been working for two and a half years on the "next generation" project.

He said the US court ruled the TON platform could not be used anywhere in the world because US citizens might find a way to access it once it launched.

"The United States can use its control of the dollar and the global financial system to close any bank or bank account in the world," Durov said, adding it was "unfortunate" most of the world was dependent on decisions made by US politicians.

Telegram was launched in 2013 by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov.

It allows some 400 million users to exchange encrypted text messages, photos and videos, and also create "channels." apo-jbr/am/bmm MASTERCARD VISA

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Dollar Russia Company Bank Sale Ico United States Cryptocurrency March Visa 2018 From Best Billion Million Court Sad

Recent Stories

China partially seals Jilin, suspends transport li ..

6 minutes ago

Foodpanda and Mastercard join hands to offer 30% o ..

19 minutes ago

Services sector shrinking at a fast pace: Mian Zah ..

27 minutes ago

PCB appoints Babar Azam  as new captain for ODI f ..

42 minutes ago

Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for ..

4 minutes ago

Corona Relief Tiger Force deployment begins in Dir ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.