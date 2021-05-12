End-to-End Encryption in Messengers Hinders Law Enforcers' Urgent Access to Data - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The use of end-to-end encryption in messengers complicates the immediate access of law enforcement agencies to data for counterterrorism purposes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Asked about the dangers associated with social networks and popular instant messengers use by terrorist groups, the Russian diplomat noted that "if we talk about popular messengers, then the use of end-to-end encryption is a serious challenge, since it complicates the urgent access to data for counter-terrorism purposes.

"

"There are different approaches to solving this problem across the globe," Syromolotov noted.

"The countries of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance [Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States] are considering ways to deliberately weaken the security of mobile applications by introducing the so-called backdoors, the use of which is almost impossible to control," Syromolotov said.

"In some countries, the responsibility is shifted onto telecommunication service providers, which also creates the basis for abuse," the deputy foreign minister added.