Engineering Robotics Contest Held At National University Of Science And Technology

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

Engineering Robotics Contest held at National University of Science and Technology

National University of Science and Technology (NUST), STEM Career Program-HEC organised the 17th Annual National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC)' 2019 at NUST, College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (E&ME), Rawalpindi which continued for four days

As many as 182 teams from different Universities, Colleges and Institutes from all over the country participated in four days long competition. The event had seven categories.

On the occasion, the chief guest, Dr. Amjad Saqib while complimenting the efforts taken up so vigorously by NUST College of E&ME, called 'National Engineering Robotics Contest' a platform to engineering students of Pakistan with an opportunity to get the complete engineering experience.

Earlier, Brig. Tariq Javed SI(M), 'Sitara-e-Eisaar' Commandant College of E&ME in his address welcomed everyone to the National Engineering Robotics Contest 2019, he appreciated how the number of participants had grown over the years and the standard of the competition has risen. He said "We believe that healthy competitions like NERC are beacons of a progressive attitude. In a knowledge-based economy, towards which the world is heading, creativity and innovation have become essential weapons in the intellectual armory of students.

At the end of the ceremony the chief guest gave away the prizes to the winning and runner-up teams of "National Engineering Robotic Contest 2019" (NERC) in different categories.

