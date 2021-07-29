UrduPoint.com
Engines Of ISS Module Nauka Turned Off After Unplanned Activation

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:55 PM

Engines of ISS Module Nauka Turned Off After Unplanned Activation

The engines of the new International Space Station (ISS) module Nauka were switched off after unplanned activation, according to the negotiations of the crew with the Earth, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The engines of the new International Space Station (ISS) module Nauka were switched off after unplanned activation, according to the negotiations of the crew with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

The situation did not pose a danger to the ISS crew and no damage was done to the station, a NASA broadcaster said.

He clarified that the engines had been launched at 16.

45 GMT, during the integration of the module into the ISS, this led to a change in the position of the station in space by 45 degrees.

The Nauka module docked to the ISS Zvezda module on July 29.

Earlier, Russian cosmonauts told ground specialists that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated. This led to a change in the position of the station, and the engines of this module and the Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle had to be switched on in order to compensate for the operation of the Nauka engines.

