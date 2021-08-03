Engro Fertilizers Wins Three Awards at Pakistan Digital Awards

Engro Fertilizers Limited, Pakistan's premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has been recognized as the “Most Innovative Fintech Solution Provider”, “Best Payment Technology” and “Best Banking Tech of the Year” at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2021.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd Aug, 2021) Engro Fertilizers Limited, Pakistan's premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has been recognized as the “Most Innovative Fintech Solution Provider”, “Best Payment Technology” and “Best Banking Tech of the Year” at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2021.

Faced with the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, Engro Fertilizers was quick to adapt to the new normal and led the industry towards digitization in all respects, from customer and vendor support to digital payment solutions and virtual operations. This was the first time that the Company was participating at the Pakistan Digital Awards. Out of the 94 categories, it was able to bag three Best in Class awards at the ceremony. Receiving this award, Imran Ahmed, CFO of Engro Fertilizers Limited, shared “The digitization journey that we embarked on a couple of years back has finally started to deliver results as we are now benefiting from improved availability of quality information and better control environment. We are thrilled by this recognition that was in the face of stiff competition. This encourages us to redouble our efforts in leveraging digitization to deliver operational excellence and differentiated customer experiences in the days and years to come”.

With “The Best Banking Tech of the Year” and “Best Payment Technology” award, Engro Fertilizers has been celebrated for setting new standards in the fertilizer industry through the launch of various innovative and automated financing solutions in engagement with its banking partners. It co-created Pakistan’s first-ever solution to electronically manage bank guarantees that will transform this banking process.

The initiative has reduced ordering cycle, provided customers convenience by not requiring them to make a physical visit to the bank and enhanced corporate services. Further, the move towards paperless operations has resulted in a favorable impact on the environment, and ensured transparency and swiftness of transactions.

In the “Most Innovative Fintech Data Solution Provider” category, the Company has been recognized for the group-wide implementation of new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system OneSAP, which has been endorsed as Pakistan’s largest SAP S/4 HANA digital business transformation. By leveraging this technology, the Company was able to achieve the global benchmark in financial reporting by ensuring monthly closing within 24-hours. The OneSAP implementation has enabled the Company to manage business operations remotely with flexibility for the employees, reduced operational costs, and timely and accurate flow of financial information to the Management to facilitate timely decision making.

Expressing his delight at winning the awards, Nadir Qureshi – CEO of Engro Fertilizers – said, “It is humbling for us to have received these awards in the face of incredibly tough and distinguished competition. Guided by the Board’s vision and persistent efforts of our team, we have been able to make a swift transition towards digital platforms to navigate the challenges of global pandemic. By embracing digitization, we have improved business efficiency, customer service and set a precedent for others to follow in the industry. Going forward, we will InshAllah continue to lead the industry in setting new standards of digital excellence. “