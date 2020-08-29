Enjoy Endless Handheld Infotainment with the all new HUAWEI MatePad T 8

Huawei aims to bring more and more devices as part of its 1+8+N product strategy whereby it shall enable consumers to adopt a full-fledged affordable smart lifestyle. Therefore, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is available to purchase at PKR 23,999/- only.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020) The way consumers read books is changing, with tablets becoming the ideal solution for reading wherever and whenever suitable without having to carry around heavy books. As watching movies and listening to music on your tablet becomes the norm, why not make it the ultimate entertainment hub by also incorporating your reading library. Through careful ergonomic design, ultimate portability and the eBook mode, the newly launched HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is the perfect eBook reader for adults and children alike.

When it comes to using your tablet as an eBook reader, it is crucial that it is lightweight enough for users to comfortably hold for a long period of time. Through careful design, Huawei has been able to design the Huawei MatePad T 8 to come in at only 310g, which is lighter than a lot of other affordable tablets on the market. Furthermore, the ergonomic Micro-arc design ensures a comfortable hold even over long periods of use. Another advantage of this slim line design is that it makes it very comfortable for children to use, which is essential when it comes to encouraging young people to read.

When you are engrossed in a book and staring at a screen, often for hours on end, it is important to have an immersive yet comfortable user experience. Maximising the impact of the tablet’s striking 8-inch display, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 features ultra-slim bezels, with a high screen-to-body ratio of 80%.

This ultra slim bezel design allows for a truly immersive viewing experience, transforming the way you read a book. HUAWEI MatePad T 8 has some eye protection features, such as Eye Comfort mode, eBook mode, and its Kids Corner has blue light filter, posture alerts and bumpy road alerts. This is especially important when encouraging children to read as they have more sensitive eyes.

Designed to keep users entertained for hours on end, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 features an octa-core processor combining four high performance cores running at 2.0GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.5GHz. The advanced chipset works in tandem with the 5100mAh high capacity battery embedded in the tablet to support up to 12 hours of continuous local video playback, or up to 600 hours of standby time, meaning you can always rely on it to dip into your book whenever suits.

As our lives become ever busier and more mobile, users are constantly looking for ways to streamline their work and home life. This includes the age-old pastime of reading – whether it be for pleasure or for your job.

With the HUAWEI MatePad T 8, this stylish Deepsea blue tablet is much more than just a piece of tech, it’s the portal to thousands of amazing stories.