Enjoy Pakistan’s Biggest Musical Week With OPPO’s In-tertainment Nights

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:26 AM

Enjoy Pakistan’s Biggest Musical Week with OPPO’s In-tertainment Nights

In a first-ever move, OPPO the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan has announced a music fiesta for its customers encouraging them to stay indoors during this time

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2020) In a first-ever move, OPPO the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan has announced a music fiesta for its customers encouraging them to stay indoors during this time. The musical week will kick start from 19th-22nd April and will have a line-up of some of the best talents of the country. The In-tertainment concerts will go live at 8:00 PM from OPPO’s Facebook page, exclusively through OPPO Reno3pro smartphone.

Week Schedule:

19th April: Bilal Saeed the global sensation is going to kick start the music fiesta with his energetic performance.

20th April: Shamoon Ismail, the music powerhouse will get you grooving from the comfort of your house.

21st April: Ali Hamza's melodious and evergreen voice will take you back in your childhood nostalgic lane.

22nd April: Asim Azhar with his soulful voice is ready to win your hearts once again.

OPPO’s core values have always been centred upon the youth. Whether its fashion or music, the brand seeks to touch the hearts of millennials and Generation Z consumers with innovations.

With these Live streaming concerts, you don’t have to go anywhere to be entertained. Entertainment will come to you.

