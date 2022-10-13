Entrepreneur Dennis Tito Books Future Trip to Moon Aboard SpaceX Starship - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Entrepreneur and former NASA scientist Dennis Tito booked two seats for himself and his wife to go fly around the moon aboard SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, CNBC reported.

Tito, who became the first private space tourist in history after flying to the International Space Station with Russia in 2001, purchased the seats for a private mission to the moon on Starship, the report said on Wednesday.

Tito told a press conference he had been wanting to go to the moon since his first trip to space, the report said.

The businessman will be joined by his wife Akiko, which will make them the first married couple to fly around the moon, the report said.

The week-long mission will spend three days traveling to the moon, getting within 125 miles of the lunar surface before beginning its return to Earth, Starship crew and programs director Aarti Matthews was cited by the report as saying.

A timeframe for the mission has yet to be set, although it is likely years away, the report said.

Tito's private flight is the third scheduled by SpaceX, following trips booked by billionaires Jared Isaacman and Yusaku Maezawa. However, Tito and his wife did not buy out the entire flight unlike Isaacman and Maezawa, leaving ten seats open for others to sign up, the report said.

Tito declined to comment on the cost of purchasing the seats, the report added.