UrduPoint.com

Entrepreneur Dennis Tito Books Future Trip To Moon Aboard SpaceX Starship - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published October 13, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Entrepreneur Dennis Tito Books Future Trip to Moon Aboard SpaceX Starship - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Entrepreneur and former NASA scientist Dennis Tito booked two seats for himself and his wife to go fly around the moon aboard SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, CNBC reported.

Tito, who became the first private space tourist in history after flying to the International Space Station with Russia in 2001, purchased the seats for a private mission to the moon on Starship, the report said on Wednesday.

Tito told a press conference he had been wanting to go to the moon since his first trip to space, the report said.

The businessman will be joined by his wife Akiko, which will make them the first married couple to fly around the moon, the report said.

The week-long mission will spend three days traveling to the moon, getting within 125 miles of the lunar surface before beginning its return to Earth, Starship crew and programs director Aarti Matthews was cited by the report as saying.

A timeframe for the mission has yet to be set, although it is likely years away, the report said.

Tito's private flight is the third scheduled by SpaceX, following trips booked by billionaires Jared Isaacman and Yusaku Maezawa. However, Tito and his wife did not buy out the entire flight unlike Isaacman and Maezawa, leaving ten seats open for others to sign up, the report said.

Tito declined to comment on the cost of purchasing the seats, the report added.

Related Topics

Russia Married Wife Buy SpaceX (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

12 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

12 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.