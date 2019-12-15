VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Installation of the equipment needed for the launch system for Angara-family rockets will begin at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East on Sunday, Deputy Director General of Russia's Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure (TsENKI), which is a subsidiary of Roscosmos, Sergey Kostarev told reporters.

"There is a landmark event at the cosmodrome today. Today is the start of installation of technological equipment for the launch complex," Kostarev said.

Kostarev added that all technological equipment for the construction of the complex would be delivered in 2021.