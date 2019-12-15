UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equipment Installation For Angara Launch Pad At Russia's Vostochny To Start Sunday- TsENKI

Daniyal Sohail 39 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

Equipment Installation for Angara Launch Pad at Russia's Vostochny to Start Sunday- TsENKI

VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Installation of the equipment needed for the launch system for Angara-family rockets will begin at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East on Sunday, Deputy Director General of Russia's Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure (TsENKI), which is a subsidiary of Roscosmos, Sergey Kostarev told reporters.

"There is a landmark event at the cosmodrome today. Today is the start of installation of technological equipment for the launch complex," Kostarev said.

Kostarev added that all technological equipment for the construction of the complex would be delivered in 2021.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

5 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

5 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

6 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

6 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

6 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.