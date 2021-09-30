Erdogan, Putin Discussed Space Cooperation, Launches From Land, Sea-Based Platforms

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he discussed space cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their negotiations in Sochi, noting that launches from land and sea platforms were on the agenda.

"Putin want to maintain space cooperation with Turkey. Our delegations will deal with it, we will draft a road map. There are some ideas about much more broad space cooperation. The Russian side proposed cooperating on launch platforms creation, one will be ground-based and the other one will be located in the sea," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.