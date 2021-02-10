UrduPoint.com
Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Erdogan Unveils Plans to Make Turkey's 1st Contact With Moon in 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday presented the national space program and said that one of the key points is to make the first contact with the Moon in 2023.

"The Primary and most important mission of the program is to make the first contact with the Moon in our republic's centennial year [2023]," Erdogan said as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

According to the president, another key point is to send a Turkish citizen to space with a scientific mission.

Turkey is planning to establish a spaceport to ensure access to space. According to the president, the geographic location of Turkey is not suitable for the construction of a spaceport from the point of view of commercial benefits, thus Ankara is engaged in negotiations with friendly nations that have optimal geographic location.

