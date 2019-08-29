ESA Chief on Future US Manned Spacecraft: If Safe for US, Then Safe for Europe

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The European Space Agency's (ESA) Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik he was always worried about the safety of astronauts in space, adding, however, that if future US spacecraft for manned flight were safe for the Americans, they would be safe for the Europeans as well.

"I can tell you as a Director General of ESA, I'm always afraid when I send astronauts in space, regardless of the spacecraft, because we all know that rockets are really risky instruments," Woerner said.

The ESA director general added that it was important to consider the "security and safety of the systems.

"

"But I'm quite sure if the Americans are to send their own astronauts, then it is also safe enough for the Europeans," Woerner concluded.

At the moment, the United States is using Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. However, US private company Space X is working on its own crewed spacecraft. In March, Crew Dragon carrying a dummy passenger docked with the ISS successfully.

