ESA Chief Says Discussed ExoMars 2020 With Roscosmos, Ready to Work to Fit in Launch Dates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The European Space Agency's Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik he had spoken to Russia 's Roscosmos during MAKS-2019 to ensure all issues on the joint ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars-2020 mission were solved and it could be launched in mid-2020 as planned.

The robotic exploration mission tests have revealed some parachute problems with further tests campaigns scheduled to take place this year.

"We have some other issues, we are looking forward to solving very soon, so we had yesterday a long discussion with Roscosmos, with our partners so [as] to make sure that on the European as well on the Russian side all problems will be solved, and that we can still remain with the launch date in the middle of next year," Woerner said.

He did not provide any details on when exactly between July 25 and August 13 the launch might take place.

'Right now, we are just looking to have this window used for a launch, because otherwise we have to delay for another two years because of the different orbits of Earth and Mars. We are doing whatever we can to be successful in the middle of next year," Woerner said.

The ESA chief added that a failed test was "not a catastrophe."

"It's part of the game, otherwise you would not do any test. We will have some more tests this year. We are now looking into the details of the failure that we had -- was it mechanical failure, structural failure, was something not correctly packed. But we have some time to solve it. It must be done before the launch, not after the launch, and we have some time before the launch," Woerner said.

The rover is expected to spend one year exploring the surface of the Red Planet.