UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESA Chief Says Discussed ExoMars 2020 With Roscosmos, Ready To Work To Fit In Launch Dates

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

ESA Chief Says Discussed ExoMars 2020 With Roscosmos, Ready to Work to Fit in Launch Dates

The European Space Agency's Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik he had spoken to Russia's Roscosmos during MAKS-2019 to ensure all issues on the joint ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars-2020 mission were solved and it could be launched in mid-2020 as planned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The European Space Agency's Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik he had spoken to Russia's Roscosmos during MAKS-2019 to ensure all issues on the joint ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars-2020 mission were solved and it could be launched in mid-2020 as planned.

The robotic exploration mission tests have revealed some parachute problems with further tests campaigns scheduled to take place this year.

"We have some other issues, we are looking forward to solving very soon, so we had yesterday a long discussion with Roscosmos, with our partners so [as] to make sure that on the European as well on the Russian side all problems will be solved, and that we can still remain with the launch date in the middle of next year," Woerner said.

He did not provide any details on when exactly between July 25 and August 13 the launch might take place.

'Right now, we are just looking to have this window used for a launch, because otherwise we have to delay for another two years because of the different orbits of Earth and Mars. We are doing whatever we can to be successful in the middle of next year," Woerner said.

The ESA chief added that a failed test was "not a catastrophe."

"It's part of the game, otherwise you would not do any test. We will have some more tests this year. We are now looking into the details of the failure that we had -- was it mechanical failure, structural failure, was something not correctly packed. But we have some time to solve it. It must be done before the launch, not after the launch, and we have some time before the launch," Woerner said.

The rover is expected to spend one year exploring the surface of the Red Planet.

Related Topics

Russia July August All

Recent Stories

Moldovan Prime Minister Discusses Boosting Nationa ..

1 minute ago

Law minister to head newly formed Punjab Kashmir c ..

1 minute ago

Man accused of pushing German boy under train suff ..

1 minute ago

China stands by Pakistan and continue to provide n ..

1 minute ago

Efforts are afoot for corruption free Balochistan, ..

6 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Says Gives Parliament 1 Year t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.