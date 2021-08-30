COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik that he is hopeful to have his first in-person meeting with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in October in the UAE.

"I hope so. I understand Mr. Rogozin plans to come to the IAC in Dubai, and I'm going as well, unless COVID is not allowing it," Aschbacher said. "And yes, then we would have our first face-to-face meeting," Aschbacher on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

He went on to say that if their paths did not cross at the October conference, ongoing cooperation between the ESA and Roscosmos would certainly bring them together at other occasions.

"If Dubai does not materialize, there may be other upcoming opportunities, certainly at the launch of ExoMars at the latest. But I would be very happy to have an early occasion for a personal meeting," the Director Geenral said.

Aschbacher, who officially assumed his duties in March, revealed that he has had two virtual meetings with his Russian counterpart.

"One was in March. And the other one was about a month ago," he noted. "The first one, was more for me as new Director General to get to know each other. This was more generic. The second one was really focusing on cooperation items and in particular on ExoMars."

Aschbacher also shared that recently he was invited for the launch of ERA (European Robotic Arm), and he wanted to come.

"I had booked my ticket and my flight. But then the Multi-purpose Laboratory Module and ERA launch were shifted by a couple of days and the new date did not make it possible for me anymore, which I regret" he said. There will certainly be other opportunities."