UrduPoint.com

ESA Chief Says Hopes To Meet Roscosmos Head At Int'l Astronautical Congress In Dubai

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ESA Chief Says Hopes to Meet Roscosmos Head at Int'l Astronautical Congress in Dubai

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik that he is hopeful to have his first in-person meeting with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in October in the UAE.

"I hope so. I understand Mr. Rogozin plans to come to the IAC in Dubai, and I'm going as well, unless COVID is not allowing it," Aschbacher said. "And yes, then we would have our first face-to-face meeting," Aschbacher on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

He went on to say that if their paths did not cross at the October conference, ongoing cooperation between the ESA and Roscosmos would certainly bring them together at other occasions.

"If Dubai does not materialize, there may be other upcoming opportunities, certainly at the launch of ExoMars at the latest. But I would be very happy to have an early occasion for a personal meeting," the Director Geenral said.

Aschbacher, who officially assumed his duties in March, revealed that he has had two virtual meetings with his Russian counterpart.

"One was in March. And the other one was about a month ago," he noted. "The first one, was more for me as new Director General to get to know each other. This was more generic. The second one was really focusing on cooperation items and in particular on ExoMars."

Aschbacher also shared that recently he was invited for the launch of ERA (European Robotic Arm), and he wanted to come.

"I had booked my ticket and my flight. But then the Multi-purpose Laboratory Module and ERA launch were shifted by a couple of days and the new date did not make it possible for me anymore, which I regret" he said. There will certainly be other opportunities."

Related Topics

Russia UAE Dubai March May October Congress

Recent Stories

New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

3 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

33 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

48 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

48 minutes ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.