ESA, French Space Agency Aim To Transition Kourou Spaceport To Renewable Energy By 2025

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Space Agency (ESA) and France's National Center for Space Studies (CNES) plan to transition the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana to renewable energy by the end of 2025, the ESA said on Friday in a press release.

"ESA with France's CNES space agency, plan to cut costs by reducing the reliance on the French Guiana grid and transitioning to 'green' and renewable energy sources on site. These new energy sources are intended to provide 90% of the electricity consumed at the base by end-2025," the ESA said.

The ESA added that Kourou would be in compliance with the United Nations COP21 objectives on climate change following the transition.

The ESA and CNES aim to achieve the goal by the introduction of solar fields and the construction of two biomass units "with the intention of utilising the waste heat for cooling buildings."

To date, more than 300 rockets have been launched from the Kourou Spaceport, including 23 Russian Soyuz rockets.

