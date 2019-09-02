The European Space Agency (ESA) said Monday it had prevented a collision between a satellite from Elon Musk's SpaceX-deployed Starlink constellation and an Earth observation satellite for the first time

"This morning, @ESA's #Aeolus Earth observation satellite fired its thrusters, moving it off a collision course with a @SpaceX satellite in their #Starlink constellation... For the first time ever, ESA has performed a 'collision avoidance manoeuvre' to protect one of its satellites from colliding with a 'mega constellation'," the ESA said on Twitter.