ESA Remains 'Exclusively Peaceful' - Chief On French National Space Unit Plans

Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The European Space Agency (ESA) is "exclusively peaceful" and does not participate in military activities, such as national space commands, ESA Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik, commenting on France's plan to launch such a unit.

"In the ESA convention, it says that we have to work for exclusively peaceful purposes. And therefore, we are not participating in this type of activities, this is a national activity, as we see it in several countries: in the United States, in France and some other countries as well," Woerner said.

The ESA chief remarked that the organization was "also looking for security and safety."

'But again, exclusively peaceful purposes and we are not building up any space force," Woerner said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in July he had approved the establishment of a space force. US President Donald Trump has also proposed setting up a space force. In February, Trump signed an order entrusting all military space functions to a Space Force, which acts under the Department of the Air Force.

