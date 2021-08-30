ESA Says Made No Proposals for Human Space Flight on Soyuz, Could Be Option in Future

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) currently has not made concrete proposals on having human space flights on Russian Soyuz from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, however, considers it to be one possible option, Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

"There's not a concrete proposal at the moment on the table," Aschbacher said. "Of course, discussions on human-rated space flight would need to go through a very clear procedure, which means preparing proposals for our member states for funding through the ministerial conference. At this point in time, we do not have concrete proposals for human-rated or human space flight on Soyuz from Kourou in our package for next year.

But certainly, this could be one option in the future," Aschbacher said to Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said in June that the launch complex of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket at the European spaceport in French Guiana can be converted for launching manned spacecraft, including to the newfangled Chinese space station, and noted that they are discussing with their French colleagues the possibility, within the framework of a large lunar project, to transform the Soyuz-2 launch complex, so that it can be used for manned programs.