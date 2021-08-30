UrduPoint.com

ESA Says Made No Proposals For Human Space Flight On Soyuz, Could Be Option In Future

Daniyal Sohail 35 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

ESA Says Made No Proposals for Human Space Flight on Soyuz, Could Be Option in Future

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021)   The European Space Agency (ESA) currently has not made concrete proposals on having human space flights on Russian Soyuz from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, however, considers it to be one possible option, Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

"There's not a concrete proposal at the moment on the table," Aschbacher said. "Of course, discussions on human-rated space flight would need to go through a very clear procedure, which means preparing proposals for our member states for funding through the ministerial conference. At this point in time, we do not have concrete proposals for human-rated or human space flight on Soyuz from Kourou in our package for next year.

But certainly, this could be one option in the future," Aschbacher said to Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said in June that the launch complex of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket at the European spaceport in French Guiana can be converted for launching manned spacecraft, including to the newfangled Chinese space station, and noted that they are discussing with their French colleagues the possibility, within the framework of a large lunar project, to transform the Soyuz-2 launch complex, so that it can be used for manned programs.

Related Topics

Russia China Kourou June From

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

52 seconds ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

37 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

40 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.