ESA Says Members Discussing Russia, China Invitation To Lunar Research Station Project

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The member states of the ESA (European Space Agency) are discussing an offer made by Russia and China on possible participation in the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), with no decision reached yet, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told Sputnik.

"As you know, I have an invitation from both Mr. [Dmitry] Rogozin, the Director General of Roscosmos and the Administrator of the China National Space Administration - to consider participation in the ILRS. This invitation is being discussed right now with ESA member states," Aschbacher told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium. "There is no answer yet because this requires programmatic analysis and needs a deeper discussion with the member states."

The director general stressed that the matter also concerns financial commitments, and underscored that this would be a parallel investment of ESA's member states in addition to the engagement they have on the United States' lunar project Gateway.

"ESA is committed already to lunar cooperation through an agreement with NASA to participate in the Gateway," he explained.

"And there we have in fact, already provided the Orion service module for the launch of Artemis I. Several other service modules are being procured right now for the cooperation with NASA for future Artemis launches."

In March, Russia reaffirmed its lunar exploration ambitions by signing a memorandum on cooperation with China's National Space Administration on the creation of the ILRS.

"This offer to participate on ILRS is on the table, [participation in ILRS], some of the decisions have yet to be made. But yes, these are possibilities," Aschbacher concluded.

The ILRS has been conceived as a scientific experiment base on the lunar surface and orbit aimed at carrying out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities, including lunar exploration and observation.

In late March, Russian scientists also announced plans to send a capsule with Earth microorganisms to the moon and leave it for several years to assess the effect of lunar conditions on biological objects.

