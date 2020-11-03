ESA Signs First Three Contracts on Commercial Space Transportation

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed the first three contracts on commercial space transportation with European economic operators under its Boost! program, according to the ESA's press release published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed the first three contracts on commercial space transportation with European economic operators under its Boost! program, according to the ESA's press release published on Tuesday.

Boost! is the ESA's Commercial Space Transportation Services and Support program. Via Boost!, the ESA aims to increase commercial initiatives that offer transportation services to and from space. The program also supports ESA's member states in achieving national space transportation goals.

"Today, the first Boost! support contracts have been signed with three German New Space companies: HyImpulse Technologies, Isar Aerospace Technologies, and Rocket Factory Augsburg," the ESA said in the press release.

The agency will provide co-funding and expert advice to commercial companies and allow entrepreneurs to use its testing facilities.

All three companies are planning to offer launch services via small vehicles to serve the satellite market.

"We look forward to supporting these companies in achieving their ambitious objectives, fostering diversification and competitiveness of the European space transportation sector," ESA Commercial Services Manager Jorgen Bru was quoted as saying in the press release.

Boost! will be in operation until the end of 2022, and ESA continues to enlist participants in the program.