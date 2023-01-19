ESA to Foster Space Commercialization But Committed to Developing Technology - Chief

The European Space Agency (ESA) aims to facilitate commercialization of space exploration but will remain committed to research and technology development, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The European Space Agency (ESA) aims to facilitate commercialization of space exploration but will remain committed to research and technology development, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Thursday.

"I have put one of the priorities of my strategy in my post to foster commercialization, and this really means that we as public entity, as the ESA, act much more as a customer, as an anchor customer or first customer, of space technology that is being developed, whether this is a commercial space station, or this is a rocket, or this is a satellite. So, we much more act as a customer, rather than developing everything from scratch.

Having said that, of course, this will remain our core responsibility - we will keep developing technology," Aschbacher said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Aschbacher added that a huge revolution is happening in the US and Europe, which will dramatically change outer space in the next decade.

In November, ESA member states agreed on a budget of 16.9 billion Euros ($17.5 billion) for projects in 2023-2025, up from 14.5 billion euros in the previous period. Of this amount, 542 million euros will be allocated for technology development, and 118 million euros will be invested in commercialization.