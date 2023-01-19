UrduPoint.com

ESA To Foster Space Commercialization But Committed To Developing Technology - Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published January 19, 2023 | 06:23 PM

ESA to Foster Space Commercialization But Committed to Developing Technology - Chief

The European Space Agency (ESA) aims to facilitate commercialization of space exploration but will remain committed to research and technology development, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The European Space Agency (ESA) aims to facilitate commercialization of space exploration but will remain committed to research and technology development, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Thursday.

"I have put one of the priorities of my strategy in my post to foster commercialization, and this really means that we as public entity, as the ESA, act much more as a customer, as an anchor customer or first customer, of space technology that is being developed, whether this is a commercial space station, or this is a rocket, or this is a satellite. So, we much more act as a customer, rather than developing everything from scratch.

Having said that, of course, this will remain our core responsibility - we will keep developing technology," Aschbacher said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Aschbacher added that a huge revolution is happening in the US and Europe, which will dramatically change outer space in the next decade.

In November, ESA member states agreed on a budget of 16.9 billion Euros ($17.5 billion) for projects in 2023-2025, up from 14.5 billion euros in the previous period. Of this amount, 542 million euros will be allocated for technology development, and 118 million euros will be invested in commercialization.

Related Topics

World Technology Europe Budget Switzerland November Post From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation call ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on employers to register dom ..

14 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubilee batch at UoS

29 minutes ago
 Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

18 seconds ago
 ADC directs officers to ensure facilities to labor ..

ADC directs officers to ensure facilities to labors

6 minutes ago
 Civil Court acquits Capt Safdar in two cases

Civil Court acquits Capt Safdar in two cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.