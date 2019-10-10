ESA to Modernize ISS European Module for Operation After 2024

The European Space Agency (ESA) said on Thursday that it was planning to modernize its Columbus laboratory module as part of the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct experiments after 2024

"The International Space Station is open for business and ESA is calling on industry to help extend the capabilities of Europe's Columbus laboratory to support science and technology in space beyond 2024," the statement read.

According to ESA representatives, it was decided that such an opportunity should be provided as "the lifetime of the Station [was] expected to be extended until 2030."

Currently, the ISS project partner countries have agreed to operate the station until 2024. Its extension until 2028 or 2030 is being negotiated.