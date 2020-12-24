MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The expansion of military confrontation to cyberspace and space increases risks of interference into control systems and use of nuclear weapons, Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's armed force's general staff, said on Thursday.

"Military confrontation is spreading to cyberspace and outer space. As a result, we see increasing risks of incidents due to interference into the functioning of systems of control and nuclear weapons use," Gerasimov said at a meeting with foreign diplomats.

Nuclear deterrence remains the key element of Russia's military security, the official stressed.

"Nuclear weapons are seen as means to force potential enemies to abstain from launching aggression against our country. Statements about the 'escalation for de-escalation' concept, allegedly adopted by the armed forces, are fake. There is nothing similar to that in the Russian documents," Gerasimov stressed.

Russia prioritizes obligations under international arms control deals in its nuclear deterrence policies, the general staff chief said.