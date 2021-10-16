Eswatini Blocks Internet as Pro-Democracy Protests Continue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The southern African kingdom of Eswatini blocked the internet for two hours and restricted most social media apps on Friday during a pro-democracy rally, media reported.

In addition to the internet blackout, the authorities deployed the army to different parts of the country to quell the unrest, the Independent Online news portal of South Africa reported.

"Our people have demonstrated unflinching determination as the struggle for democracy nears the finish line," the Swaziland (former name of Eswatini) Peoples Liberation Movement said on Twitter.

The previous protests in favor of democracy were staged in June by the public and opposition groups in the largest cities of Manzini and Mbabane.

Eswatini is the only absolute African monarchy. King Mswati III has governed the country for more than 30 years.