UrduPoint.com

Eswatini Blocks Internet As Pro-Democracy Protests Continue - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Eswatini Blocks Internet as Pro-Democracy Protests Continue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The southern African kingdom of Eswatini blocked the internet for two hours and restricted most social media apps on Friday during a pro-democracy rally, media reported.

In addition to the internet blackout, the authorities deployed the army to different parts of the country to quell the unrest, the Independent Online news portal of South Africa reported.

"Our people have demonstrated unflinching determination as the struggle for democracy nears the finish line," the Swaziland (former name of Eswatini) Peoples Liberation Movement said on Twitter.

The previous protests in favor of democracy were staged in June by the public and opposition groups in the largest cities of Manzini and Mbabane.

Eswatini is the only absolute African monarchy. King Mswati III has governed the country for more than 30 years.

Related Topics

Internet Army Democracy Social Media Twitter Manzini Mbabane South Africa Swaziland June Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

6 minutes ago
 Special cleanliness arrangements being made for Ei ..

Special cleanliness arrangements being made for Eid Milad un Nabi

20 minutes ago
 US Cannot Confirm Participation in Troika Meeting ..

US Cannot Confirm Participation in Troika Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow - Sta ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Holds Talks With S ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Syrian Opposition Leader

20 minutes ago
 Mogul Czech PM says will reject offer to continue

Mogul Czech PM says will reject offer to continue

20 minutes ago
 PUC, allies in favour of legislation against force ..

PUC, allies in favour of legislation against forced conversion to Islam: Ashrafi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.