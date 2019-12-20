Ethiopia's historic satellite was successfully sent into space on Friday together with a Brazilian satellite aboard the Chinese Chang Zheng-4B carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's press service said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Ethiopia's historic satellite was successfully sent into space on Friday together with a Brazilian satellite aboard the Chinese Chang Zheng-4B carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's press service said.

According to the press service, the launch was carried out at 11:22 a.m. local time (03:22 GMT) from the Chinese city of Taiyuan in the northern Shanxi Province.

The rocket carried the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite (CBERS 04A) within the framework of the 1988 bilateral cooperation agreement between Brazil and Beijing, and the Ethiopian Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (ETRSS-1) within the framework of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF).

CBERS 04A was the sixth satellite launched within the framework of the cooperation agreement with Brazil and will be able to produce images of higher resolution than its predecessor, thanks to its lower orbit position and a better camera. The satellite will aid in natural resource monitoring, controlling the state of Amazon forests and natural disaster prevention.

The SSCAF was established by China to assist developing countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The ETRSS-1 satellite will provide climate change data that will be used to achieve the country's key targets in protection initiatives for agriculture, forestry and natural resources.