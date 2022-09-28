Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

A delegation from Etisalat visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022) A delegation from Etisalat visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad today.

The delegation which comprised of Mr.

Mikhail Gerchuk, Etisalat International Group CEO; Dr. Kamal Sameer Shehadi, Chief Strategy Officer Etisalat Group; Mr. Hatem Bamatraf, Group CEO PTCL Mr.

Abdul Rehman Al Raheem Al Nooriyani, CEO Etisalat International Pakistan met with Chairman PTA, Maj.

Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R).

The two sides discussed the future plans of Etisalat Group, PTCL & Ufone for enhancing connectivity, improving infrastructure and future investment opportunities in Pakistan. The two sides agreed to expand mutual collaboration to further bolster efforts in the digital transformation of the country.