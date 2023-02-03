UrduPoint.com

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia To Amount $10.8Bln, Target Drone Technology- Von Der Leyen

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2023 | 08:22 PM

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln, Target Drone Technology- Von Der Leyen

The European Union's tenth sanctions package against Russia will amount to 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) and target drone technology, as well as the circumvention of the existing restriction measures, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The European Union's tenth sanctions package against Russia will amount to 10 billion Euros ($10.8 billion) and target drone technology, as well as the circumvention of the existing restriction measures, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"EU 10th sanctions package will be of a volume of 10 billion euros targeting drone technology, as well aiming to close existing loopholes in the current sanctions packages," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel.

The European Commission head added that the package is expected to be adopted on February 24 and focus more on technology.

"The tenth package is on its way, we have the aim to have it in place by the 24th of February, it has a volume of about 10 billion euros, it's a massive package again, the plan is to focus once more on technology... The tenth package will also have proposals to fight circumvention," von der Leyen said.

Related Topics

Drone Technology Russia European Union February Billion

Recent Stories

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interf ..

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East H ..

1 minute ago
 PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

1 minute ago
 Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Qu ..

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Quetta on Sunday

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

54 minutes ago
 IIOJK women delegation calls on Azad Jammu and Kas ..

IIOJK women delegation calls on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sard ..

7 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.