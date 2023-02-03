EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln, Target Drone Technology- Von Der Leyen

The European Union's tenth sanctions package against Russia will amount to 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) and target drone technology, as well as the circumvention of the existing restriction measures, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The European Union's tenth sanctions package against Russia will amount to 10 billion Euros ($10.8 billion) and target drone technology, as well as the circumvention of the existing restriction measures, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"EU 10th sanctions package will be of a volume of 10 billion euros targeting drone technology, as well aiming to close existing loopholes in the current sanctions packages," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel.

The European Commission head added that the package is expected to be adopted on February 24 and focus more on technology.

