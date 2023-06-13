UrduPoint.com

EU Antitrust Regulators Mull Forcing Google To Break Up Ad-Tech Business - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published June 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

EU Antitrust Regulators Mull Forcing Google to Break Up Ad-Tech Business - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) European Union regulators may pursue a breakup of Google's advertising technology business as part of a new antitrust complaint, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The European Commission, the EU's top antitrust regulator, is expected to file a formal antitrust complaint against Google as early as Wednesday, alleging that the company is abusing its role as one of the largest brokers, suppliers and online auctioneers of digital ads on third-party websites and apps, the newspaper reported.

As part of the case, EU officials are considering ordering Google to sell some parts of its ad-tech business, which is unusual in antitrust cases that are often resolved with fines and orders to change behavior, the sources said.

The complaint would be followed by an investigation, which often takes a year or more.

The commission reportedly won't make a decision on whether to pursue a breakup of the ad tech business or other remedies until the investigation is complete.

The EU case is expected to cover similar ground as a lawsuit filed in January by the US Department of Justice, which accused Google of abusing monopoly power in the ad-tech industry, harming web publishers and advertisers who try to use competing products.

Google has long faced allegations from media executives, lawmakers and regulators that its presence at several points in the online ad buying process gives it an unfair advantage over ad-tech rivals. The company has disputed such claims, arguing that publishers and advertisers use its tools because they are competitive and effective.

Related Topics

Google Technology Business European Union Company Turkish Lira January May Media From Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

23 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

38 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

53 minutes ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

1 hour ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.