EU Antitrust Regulators Mull Forcing Google to Break Up Ad-Tech Business - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) European Union regulators may pursue a breakup of Google's advertising technology business as part of a new antitrust complaint, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The European Commission, the EU's top antitrust regulator, is expected to file a formal antitrust complaint against Google as early as Wednesday, alleging that the company is abusing its role as one of the largest brokers, suppliers and online auctioneers of digital ads on third-party websites and apps, the newspaper reported.

As part of the case, EU officials are considering ordering Google to sell some parts of its ad-tech business, which is unusual in antitrust cases that are often resolved with fines and orders to change behavior, the sources said.

The complaint would be followed by an investigation, which often takes a year or more.

The commission reportedly won't make a decision on whether to pursue a breakup of the ad tech business or other remedies until the investigation is complete.

The EU case is expected to cover similar ground as a lawsuit filed in January by the US Department of Justice, which accused Google of abusing monopoly power in the ad-tech industry, harming web publishers and advertisers who try to use competing products.

Google has long faced allegations from media executives, lawmakers and regulators that its presence at several points in the online ad buying process gives it an unfair advantage over ad-tech rivals. The company has disputed such claims, arguing that publishers and advertisers use its tools because they are competitive and effective.