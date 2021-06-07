UrduPoint.com
EU Approves Regulations For Cross-Border Digital Justice System

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU Approves Regulations for Cross-Border Digital Justice System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Council of the European Union approved on Monday a general approach to the regulation of the bloc's cross-border digital justice infrastructure, the e-CODEX communication system.

The e-CODEX connects different IT systems used by national judicial authorities and allows its users to send and receive documents, legal forms, evidence and other information relevant for civil and criminal cases.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on the need to, among other, speed up the digitalisation and interoperability of our justice systems. Providing our judicial authorities with a sustainable, secure system to communicate in cross-border procedures is an important step in this direction," Francisca Van Dunem, Portuguese justice minister, said.

Portugal is currently holding the presidency of the Council of the EU.

The regulations aim to ensure the independence of the judiciary and outline the legal framework for the management of the system. The eu-LISA, the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice, has been appointed as the governing body in charge of e-CODEX.

