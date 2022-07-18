UrduPoint.com

EU Council Adopts Law With Additional Terms For Internet Giants

Daniyal Sohail Published July 18, 2022 | 08:23 PM

EU Council Adopts Law With Additional Terms for Internet Giants

Large internet companies will no longer be allowed to prioritize own goods or services on their platforms in the European Union under a new law approved by the European Council on Monday with additional mandates to ensure fair digital competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Large internet companies will no longer be allowed to prioritize own goods or services on their platforms in the European Union under a new law approved by the European Council on Monday with additional mandates to ensure fair digital competition.

"The Council today gave its final approval on new rules for a fair and competitive digital sector through the Digital Markets Act (DMA)," a statement said.

The law, which has already been passed by the European Parliament, sets out obligations for large online platforms, whose dominant market position makes it difficult not to use them. These companies, or gatekeepers, will have to allow business users to access the data they generate on the platform, allow them to promote their own offerings, and make deals with customers outside of the platform.

In addition, internet giants will no longer be allowed to prevent users from easily uninstalling any pre-loaded software or applications, as well as to prohibit developers from using third-party payment platforms to sell applications.

"If a gatekeeper violates the rules laid down in the DMA, it risks a fine of up to 10% of its total worldwide turnover. For a repeat offence, a fine of up to 20% of its worldwide turnover may be imposed," the statement added.

The law must now be signed by the President of the European Parliament and the President of the European Council. After that, it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and start to apply six months later.

Related Topics

Internet Business Parliament European Union Fine May Market From

Recent Stories

Indonesia approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment ..

Indonesia approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment

2 minutes ago
 Awareness walk arranged on World Population Day

Awareness walk arranged on World Population Day

2 minutes ago
 PTBA chief urges tax bars, chambers to educate the ..

PTBA chief urges tax bars, chambers to educate their members on tax laws

3 minutes ago
 2 officials suspended on negligence

2 officials suspended on negligence

5 minutes ago
 20 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River in Sadiqa ..

20 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River in Sadiqabad

5 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 2,285 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 2,285 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.