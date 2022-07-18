EU Council Adopts Law With Additional Terms for Internet Giants

Large internet companies will no longer be allowed to prioritize own goods or services on their platforms in the European Union under a new law approved by the European Council on Monday with additional mandates to ensure fair digital competition

"The Council today gave its final approval on new rules for a fair and competitive digital sector through the Digital Markets Act (DMA)," a statement said.

The law, which has already been passed by the European Parliament, sets out obligations for large online platforms, whose dominant market position makes it difficult not to use them. These companies, or gatekeepers, will have to allow business users to access the data they generate on the platform, allow them to promote their own offerings, and make deals with customers outside of the platform.

In addition, internet giants will no longer be allowed to prevent users from easily uninstalling any pre-loaded software or applications, as well as to prohibit developers from using third-party payment platforms to sell applications.

"If a gatekeeper violates the rules laid down in the DMA, it risks a fine of up to 10% of its total worldwide turnover. For a repeat offence, a fine of up to 20% of its worldwide turnover may be imposed," the statement added.

The law must now be signed by the President of the European Parliament and the President of the European Council. After that, it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and start to apply six months later.