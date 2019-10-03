UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Of Justice Rules Facebook Can Be Ordered To Remove 'Illegal' Content

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:14 PM

EU Court of Justice Rules Facebook Can Be Ordered to Remove 'Illegal' Content

The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that courts across the bloc had the legal right to order host providers, particularly Facebook, to remove user content that had previously been declared illegal, such as hate speech or defamation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that courts across the bloc had the legal right to order host providers, particularly Facebook, to remove user content that had previously been declared illegal, such as hate speech or defamation.

In June, the court's advocate general, Maciej Szpunar, stated that once an EU court ordered Facebook to remove content, an injunction could potentially be sought to demand the US company remove all identical posts by any user worldwide. Facebook criticized the opinion, saying that such measures could threaten global freedom of expression.

"EU law does not preclude a host provider such as Facebook from being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared to be illegal," the court said.

However, host providers would not be held liable for information of which they had no knowledge and not be required to actively seek supposedly illegal content.

The court added that the ruling did not preclude such an injunction from producing worldwide effects within the framework of relevant international law.

The decision comes after an Austrian lawmaker applied for an injunction from a local court to order the social media giant to take down what she claimed was defamatory content related to her. Facebook eventually blocked access to the original comments within Austria.

Facebook has been largely criticized for its role in disseminating hateful content worldwide since a gruesome terror attack took place in New Zealand earlier this year, in which a self-proclaimed white nationalist fatally shot 50 people in two mosques and livestreamed the incident over the platform. Since then, the US company has been tightening its regulation of content deemed hateful.

Related Topics

Attack Social Media Facebook Company Austria New Zealand June All From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for ..

30 minutes ago

Moscow Aware of Possible US-N. Korea Talks in Stoc ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Zoo staff trained by American zoologist

1 minute ago

Corps Commanders express resolve for befitting res ..

1 minute ago

Syrian oil sector's losses exceed 80 bln USD

1 minute ago

Eight milkmen arrested, 1200 litres adulterated mi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.