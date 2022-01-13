EU Defense Ministers to Discuss Security in Space for 1st Time at Brest Meeting - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) EU defense ministers will discuss for the first time security in space during the informal meeting in France's Brest, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"For the first time, we are including security issues in space on the agenda at the suggestion of France, holding the EU presidency. Space, like cyberspace, will be the new battlefield. We will look at how to ensure security," Borrell said.