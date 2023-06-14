UrduPoint.com

EU Files Formal Antitrust Complaint Against Google Over Ad Tech Business

Daniyal Sohail Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The European Commission said Wednesday that it had filed a formal antitrust complaint against Google over perceived abuse of its dominant position in advertising-technology industry and suggested that the search giant spin off its ad business.

"Today, the Commission has sent a Statement of Objections to Google. We are concerned that Google may have illegally distorted competition in the online advertising technology industry, also known as ad tech," Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said.

The commissioner said the European Union's executive had proof that Google's tools for advertisers and publishers were unfairly favoring its own matchmaking service AdX in the online advertising market.

"We see the risk that Google's conduct distorted competition among ad exchanges: rather than letting the best of the ad exchanges win the race, the helping hand of the powerful Google ecosystem gave Google's own exchange a unique head start over all other rivals in the industry," Vestager said.

The preliminary inquiry found that a behavioral remedy is likely to be ineffective to prevent the risk of Google's "self-referencing," the commission said in a statement, adding that Google would be asked to break up the business.

"The Commission's preliminary view is therefore that only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services would address its competition concerns," it read.

The antitrust procedure, which is targeting the main source of Google's revenue, gives the company the opportunity to respond to the objections in writing. If found guilty of breaking EU antitrust rules, it may be fined up to 10% of its annual worldwide turnover.

