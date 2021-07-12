EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Technology, Defense Issues at Monday Meeting - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The EU Foreign Ministers plan to discuss technology and common defense issues during the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting on Monday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"At today's Foreign Affairs Council we are going to discuss across the board issues like the impact of new technologies.

This is a very important issue in which we have to engage more because new technologies will change the balance of power in the world," Borrell said ahead of the meeting.

The bloc also plans to discuss its approach to political issues in Israel, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Lebanon, Borrell said.

"The other across the board issue is the strategic compass. It's an issue related with the European defense, but foreign ministers want also to have their part, so we are going to discuss with them the next steps," the EU's top diplomat added.