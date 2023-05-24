UrduPoint.com

EU, Google Agree To Work Together To Develop Standards For AI - Commissioner

Daniyal Sohail Published May 24, 2023 | 09:42 PM

EU, Google Agree to Work Together to Develop Standards for AI - Commissioner

The European Union and Google will work together on a new artificial intelligence (AI) pact with major AI players around the world to develop regulations in this area, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The European Union and Google will work together on a new artificial intelligence (AI) pact with major AI players around the world to develop regulations in this area, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

"Agreed with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to work together with all major European and non-European AI actors to already develop an 'AI Pact' on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline of the AI regulation," Breton said on Twitter.

In late April, Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said that the EU plans to agree on common regulations for the use of generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT by the end of the year.

European officials intend to impose an obligation to label photos, videos and songs made with AI. This should become a preventive mechanism against the use of AI by commercial companies "when there is a risk of discrimination because of your gender, because of where you live, because of your age."

Related Topics

World Google Europe Twitter European Union April Market All

Recent Stories

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made C ..

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made Combat Vehicles - Czech Prime M ..

3 minutes ago
 KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sus ..

KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sustainable tourism

3 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary penalty on 5 banks for violati ..

3 minutes ago
 Progress MS-23 Cargo Ship Docks to ISS - Russian S ..

Progress MS-23 Cargo Ship Docks to ISS - Russian Space Agency

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden Confident in Dollar Strengt ..

White House Says Biden Confident in Dollar Strength Overseas Amid Looming Defaul ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamic Banks&#039; assets up to AED631.7 bn by en ..

Islamic Banks&#039; assets up to AED631.7 bn by end of February

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.