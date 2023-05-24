EU, Google Agree to Work Together to Develop Standards for AI - Commissioner

The European Union and Google will work together on a new artificial intelligence (AI) pact with major AI players around the world to develop regulations in this area, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The European Union and Google will work together on a new artificial intelligence (AI) pact with major AI players around the world to develop regulations in this area, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

"Agreed with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to work together with all major European and non-European AI actors to already develop an 'AI Pact' on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline of the AI regulation," Breton said on Twitter.

In late April, Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said that the EU plans to agree on common regulations for the use of generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT by the end of the year.

European officials intend to impose an obligation to label photos, videos and songs made with AI. This should become a preventive mechanism against the use of AI by commercial companies "when there is a risk of discrimination because of your gender, because of where you live, because of your age."