UrduPoint.com

EU Inaugurates First Orbital Launch Site In Europe

Daniyal Sohail Published January 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

EU Inaugurates First Orbital Launch Site in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, opened on Friday the Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden, which is the first orbital launch site in mainland Europe.

"It is a big moment for Europe's space industry. The first orbital launch site on European mainland," von der Leyen said in a speech in the Swedish Arctic city of Kiruna.

"This spaceport offers an independent European gateway to space. It is exactly the infrastructure we need, not only to continue to innovate but also to further explore the final frontier," she added.

The EU chief commissioner underscored the role of satellite launches in monitoring climate change and gathering military intelligence.

She said Ukrainian troops were successfully using small satellites to track Russian troops.

"The Commission will make a proposal for an EU space strategy for security and defense. The aim is to improve the resilience of the European space infrastructure and strengthen our shared European capabilities," she said.

The EU has a launch center in Kourou in French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America. It also cooperated closely with Russia to launch satellites into space from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan until the European Space Agency halted joint programs last February.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Kourou Kiruna Sweden Kazakhstan SITE February From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

60 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.