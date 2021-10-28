UrduPoint.com

EU Inches Towards Big Tech Clampdown

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:48 PM

EU inches towards big tech clampdown

The European push to curb the power of big tech and radically transform the way Facebook, Apple or Google do business is gaining traction though efforts could still be derailed

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The European push to curb the power of big tech and radically transform the way Facebook, Apple or Google do business is gaining traction though efforts could still be derailed.

The European Union is currently negotiating landmark laws that once agreed could set a new standard worldwide on how US tech giants can operate.

The effort has picked up momentum after the revelations of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who will visit Brussels next month, of the company's systemic failure to fix the harmful effects of its products, driven instead by boosting traffic and profit.

The tech giants are spending millions of Euros on lobbying to influence lawmakers in the European Parliament and across the 27 member states, eager to protect their powerful profit centres such as targeted ads or big fees on app stores.

The EU has split its regulatory revolution into two laws, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act.

Slovenia, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, is working hard for the bloc's 27 member states to clinch a common position on both laws at a meeting on November 25, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Things are on a good way, but there are still some open questions," another diplomat said of the DMA, which could potentially give the EU the power to split up big tech companies.

The member states would then launch negotiations with the European Parliament with the view of finalising both laws to great fanfare during France's EU presidency that begins in January.

Related Topics

Google Business Parliament Facebook France European Union Company Visit Traffic Brussels Split January November Apple Market Million

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

11 minutes ago
 CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Mi ..

CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Miranshah incidents of terrorism ..

2 minutes ago
 After threats, France opens door to talks on fishi ..

After threats, France opens door to talks on fishing feud

2 minutes ago
 Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan ..

Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan a dangerous side; Saqlain Mus ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees r ..

AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees regularization act

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.