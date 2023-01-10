UrduPoint.com

EU-NATO Joint Declaration to Allow Closer Bilateral Cooperation in Space- European Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The third joint declaration on cooperation between NATO and the EU will allow closer cooperation in space and critical infrastructure protection, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

The joint declaration was signed earlier in the day by Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

"With today's declaration, we want to take our cooperation to the next level, to ensure peace and stability, intensify our cooperation into new areas, such as protecting critical infrastructure, space, the implications of climate change, and foreign information manipulation and interreference," Michel told reporters following the signing ceremony.

The document was supposed to be signed back in 2021, but the conclusion was repeatedly postponed for unknown reasons.

