EU Opens Office in San Francisco to Liaise With Tech Giants

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The European Union opened its new office in San Francisco on Thursday with a view to building robust ties with tech companies based in California and the Unites States in general, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

"The office will reinforce the EU's cooperation with the United States on digital diplomacy and strengthen the EU's capacity to reach out to key public and private stakeholders, including policy makers, the business community, and civil society in the digital technology sector," the EEAS said on its website.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on his part, said that the office will "further reinforce the EU's work on issues such as cyber and countering hybrid threats, and foreign information manipulation and interference.

In July, the EU adopted the Digital Markets Act, which outlined rules for large internet companies operating on the common market for "a fair and competitive digital sector." The new regulations ensure the protection of personal data of European users and forbid tech giants to prioritize own goods or services on their platforms.

Internet giants may incur fines up to 20% of their worldwide turnover for violating the rules laid down in the act.