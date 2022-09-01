UrduPoint.com

EU Opens Office In San Francisco To Liaise With Tech Giants

Daniyal Sohail Published September 01, 2022 | 07:27 PM

EU Opens Office in San Francisco to Liaise With Tech Giants

The European Union opened its new office in San Francisco on Thursday with a view to building robust ties with tech companies based in California and the Unites States in general, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The European Union opened its new office in San Francisco on Thursday with a view to building robust ties with tech companies based in California and the Unites States in general, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

"The office will reinforce the EU's cooperation with the United States on digital diplomacy and strengthen the EU's capacity to reach out to key public and private stakeholders, including policy makers, the business community, and civil society in the digital technology sector," the EEAS said on its website.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on his part, said that the office will "further reinforce the EU's work on issues such as cyber and countering hybrid threats, and foreign information manipulation and interference.

"

In July, the EU adopted the Digital Markets Act, which outlined rules for large internet companies operating on the common market for "a fair and competitive digital sector." The new regulations ensure the protection of personal data of European users and forbid tech giants to prioritize own goods or services on their platforms.

Internet giants may incur fines up to 20% of their worldwide turnover for violating the rules laid down in the act.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Civil Society European Union San Francisco United States May July Market

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Continuation of OPEC+ Deal After 2 ..

Russia Supports Continuation of OPEC+ Deal After 2022 - Novak

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Mission Managed to Collect Important Informat ..

IAEA Mission Managed to Collect Important Information at ZNPP - Grossi

2 minutes ago
 Twitter Testing New 'Edit Button' Feature

Twitter Testing New 'Edit Button' Feature

2 minutes ago
 Indus Highway connecting to Nasirabad opened after ..

Indus Highway connecting to Nasirabad opened after minister's assurances to floo ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Deliver Oil to Countries That Will ..

Russia Will Not Deliver Oil to Countries That Will Support Price Cap - Novak

3 minutes ago
 MD Utility Stores Corporation visits ration bags d ..

MD Utility Stores Corporation visits ration bags disbursement centre, checks qua ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.