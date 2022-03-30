EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Products to Help Environment

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday the introduction of digital passports for certain categories of product to reduce detrimental effects on the environment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday the introduction of digital passports for certain categories of product to reduce detrimental effects on the environment.

"Product-specific information requirements will ensure consumers know the environmental impacts of their purchases. All regulated products will have Digital Product Passports.

This will make it easier to repair or recycle products and facilitate tracking substances of concern along the supply chain," the commission said in a statement.

The initiative is expected to cover almost all products in the EU to achieve maximum economic and environmental benefits, according to the commission.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources, including renewables such as solar energy. In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.